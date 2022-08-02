Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 9,147 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 157.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 45.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 129,663 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VVR opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

