MIR COIN Price Reaches $0.0026 (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $36,538.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

