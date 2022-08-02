MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $200,799.00

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $200,799.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,878.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,583.15 or 0.06919706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00022880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00142099 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00251710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.68 or 0.00684830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.33 or 0.00578406 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005541 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

