MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Up 42.9% in July

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,890,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 994,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MNSO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MINISO Group Stock Down 2.6 %

MNSO traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $5.72. 689,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,147. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of -1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $369.29 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Stories

