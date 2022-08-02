Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance
MSVB stock remained flat at $13.51 during midday trading on Monday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.25.
Mid-Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-Southern Bancorp
About Mid-Southern Bancorp
Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mid-Southern Bancorp (MSVB)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.