Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

MSVB stock remained flat at $13.51 during midday trading on Monday. 15 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-Southern Bancorp

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSVB Get Rating ) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.85% of the company’s stock.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

