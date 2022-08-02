MicroMoney Trading Up 32.7% This Week (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $76,187.46 and approximately $6,191.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MicroMoney

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

