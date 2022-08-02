MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0009

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $148,467.59 and approximately $11.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00060464 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 445,978,067 coins and its circulating supply is 168,676,139 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

