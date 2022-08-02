MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,096 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 2.4% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $20,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 172,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 76,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

