MFS Special Value Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0382 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Special Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFV remained flat at $4.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 11,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,038. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Special Value Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Special Value Trust

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

