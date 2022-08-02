MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0226 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,493. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

