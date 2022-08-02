MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 531,223 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 303.0% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,307 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 698,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 46,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,587. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

