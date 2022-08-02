Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Shares of META opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its 200-day moving average is $206.02. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.