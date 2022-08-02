MesChain (MES) Market Cap Reaches $229,656.49

MesChain (MES) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, MesChain has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. MesChain has a market capitalization of $229,656.49 and approximately $14,516.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MesChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00605113 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016143 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001746 BTC.
MesChain Profile
MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES.
