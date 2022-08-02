Merus Labs International (TSE:MSL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Merus Labs International Inc. (TSE:MSL – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MSLI) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.65. Approximately 21,975 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 476,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.64.

Merus Labs International Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.65.

About Merus Labs International

(Get Rating)

Merus Labs International Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and licensing of branded prescription pharmaceutical products. The Company’s products include Elantan, Isoket, Deponit, Sintrom, Emselex/Enablex, Surgestone, Provames, Speciafoldine, Tredemine, Salagen, Estraderm MX and Vancocin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Labs International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus Labs International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.