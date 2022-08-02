Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Announces Earnings Results

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.

Meridian Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. Meridian has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Meridian

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meridian in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 94.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.