Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.72. The stock had a trading volume of 217,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27. The company has a market cap of $224.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.