Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 8.9% of Sector Gamma AS’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $40,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,754 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 176,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $225.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

