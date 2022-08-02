Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is AIA Group Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,130 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.3% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $75,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 543,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,609,000 after acquiring an additional 172,587 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $88.90. 52,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

