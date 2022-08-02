Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Update

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,202,700 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 1,483,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($91.75) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($92.78) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

DDAIF stock opened at $58.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.88. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

