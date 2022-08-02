Meghan Nutting Sells 2,999 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,690 shares in the company, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NOVA traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,188. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 807,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after buying an additional 55,575 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

