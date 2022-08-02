MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MediWound were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MediWound by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 20,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,487. The company has a market cap of $54.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.05. MediWound Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

