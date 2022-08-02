Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Short Interest Update

Medacta Group SA (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Medacta Group Stock Performance

MEDGF stock remained flat at $86.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.19. Medacta Group has a twelve month low of $86.00 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Get Medacta Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 135 to CHF 119 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medacta Group from CHF 132 to CHF 125 in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

About Medacta Group

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.