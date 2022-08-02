McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,501. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.60. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $194.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,083 shares of company stock worth $6,718,828 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

