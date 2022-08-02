McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $1,409,800.00 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ian Frederick Borden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of McDonald’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $264.23. 2,383,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,971. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.60. The company has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

