MBIA (MBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.
MBIA Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of MBI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 1,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.09. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
