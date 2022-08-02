MBIA (MBI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of MBI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. 1,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.09. MBIA has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,255,000 after acquiring an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 239,996 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MBIA by 148.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

