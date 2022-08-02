Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 9.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 8,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 439,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 10.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The business had revenue of $223.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 159,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 89,573 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 315,108 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,701,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

