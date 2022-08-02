Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

MAXR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.77. 7,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,542. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 484.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth $373,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Read More

