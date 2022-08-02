MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $982,128.94 and $24,610.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,384.14 or 0.99918454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00043674 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00212740 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00252282 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00115613 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00050605 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004596 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

