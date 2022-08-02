Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

Shares of MWSNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Mawson Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

