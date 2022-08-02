Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Short Interest Update

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Mawson Gold Price Performance
Shares of MWSNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10. Mawson Gold has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
Mawson Gold Company Profile
