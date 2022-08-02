Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Sold by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Matthews International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. Matthews International Co. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $39.76.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -123.94%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

