Materion (MTRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. Materion has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Materion

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Materion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Materion by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Materion by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Materion by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Materion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.