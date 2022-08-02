Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $1,732,927,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,374,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.53. 19,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,921. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.21 and a 200-day moving average of $347.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

