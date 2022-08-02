Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Short Interest Update

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 7,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Masco Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Masco stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Masco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.