Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 218,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. 59,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,560. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a market cap of $173.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.13.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,871,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,204,206.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,157 shares of company stock worth $81,421. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,890,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,075 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

