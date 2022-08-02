Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-1.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Marriott International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.33-6.59 EPS.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

MAR stock opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.82 and a 200-day moving average of $162.88.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.67.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Marriott International by 625.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.