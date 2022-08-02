Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.33-$6.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.33-6.59 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $158.26. 155,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.88. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 107.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

