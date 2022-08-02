Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,124,000 after purchasing an additional 548,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,389. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.82 and its 200-day moving average is $162.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.