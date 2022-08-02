Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ING Group

Marel hf. (OTC:MRRLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marel hf. from €7.20 ($7.42) to €7.00 ($7.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Marel hf. Stock Performance

Shares of MRRLF opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Marel hf. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65.

About Marel hf.

Marel hf. develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes processing equipment, systems, software, and services for poultry, meat, and fish industries. The company's Poultry Processing segment offers integrated systems, software, and services for processing broilers, turkeys, and ducks. Its Meat Processing segment provides processing equipment, systems, software, and services of pork, beef, veal, and sheep.

