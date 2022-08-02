Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter.

Shares of TSE MFI traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.40. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$24.30 and a 52-week high of C$32.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total value of C$273,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,060.20. In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Curtis Eugene Frank bought 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,479.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,479.76. Also, Senior Officer Bentley Andrew Brooks sold 9,997 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.40, for a total transaction of C$273,917.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$602,060.20.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

