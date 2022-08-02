MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $27.53 million and $2.15 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0554 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,400.88 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004377 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031788 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Coin Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 497,064,331 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao.

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

