Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Shares Down 1.8%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.45 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Man Wah Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42.

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3831 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

