Man Group (LON:EMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

EMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 322 ($3.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 301 ($3.69).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

LON EMG opened at GBX 259.80 ($3.18) on Tuesday. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 277 ($3.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The stock has a market cap of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.36.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.