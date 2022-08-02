MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Update

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MainStreet Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Down 0.6 %

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.00. 268,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $173.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.44. MainStreet Bancshares has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $26.85.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.10%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

