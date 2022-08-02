Madre Armelle De Sells 1,875 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $374,700.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $176,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $187,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.37. 3,647,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,573,538. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,638,000.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $167.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $467,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Datadog by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 4,416.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 247,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after buying an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.