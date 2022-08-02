M.D.C.’s (MDC) Maintains Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Stock Down 4.9 %

MDC traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,065. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in M.D.C. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $2,880,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

