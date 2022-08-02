M.D.C.’s (MDC) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

M.D.C. stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 25,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,065. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 223,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155,077 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in M.D.C. by 20.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 111,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 103,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 78,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

