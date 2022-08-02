LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $102.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $13,048,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $4,476,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

