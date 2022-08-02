LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $102.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 2.4 %
LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $13,048,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $4,476,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.