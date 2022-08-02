Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Down 32.2% in July

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the June 30th total of 761,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 24,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUNA. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Luna Innovations Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LUNA traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.33. 85,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $12.99.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

