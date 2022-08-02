LuaSwap Price Up 8.3% This Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $191.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 235,739,763 coins and its circulating supply is 176,939,323 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

