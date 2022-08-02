LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on LTC Properties from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $792,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.